Washington Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor Says Kansas City Chiefs Fan Called Him The N-Word

WOL Sports Desk

wide receivermade news for something other than spectatular catches this Monday. An incident with a fan as caught on camera after their game versus the. The pass catcher responded to a fan with a couple of expletives and a middle finger. Why would Pryor get so upset?

His response? A fan called him the N-word. In a Instagram Story post, Pryor explained himself while apologizing to his coaches and teammates.

In four games Pryor has 13 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown. On Monday, he had three catches for 70 yards and a score. This is his first season in Washington and his sixth season in the NFL.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: