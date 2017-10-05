News & Gossip
Keri Hilson Shows Off Her Natural Hair In Stripped Down Photo Shoot

"Pretty Girl Rock" singer Keri Hilson showed off her natural hair in a bare photoshoot.

Staff
Screening And Panel For Lifetime's 'Love By The 10th Date' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Keri Hilson showed off her natural hair in a stripped down photo shoot on 35 mm film. The Pretty Girl Rock singer posted the non-retouched black and white images, shot by photographer Dewayne Rogers, on Instagram. “No weave, no retouch, just me on 35mm film,” she captioned one of the photos.

no weave, no retouch, just me on 35mm film 🎞… 📷 by @dewaynerogers. #rawimage

A post shared by keri hilson (@kerihilson) on

Keri’s been missing from the music scene as of late and seemingly focusing on her acting career. She keeps us updated with her life on social media and is reportedly dating Ricardo Lockette.

