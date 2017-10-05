Tropical Storm Nate Set To Hit Gulf Coast

Danielle Jennings

The last few months have been populated with deadly storms that have ravaged many cities and totally altered the lives of residents and families. It appears that the worst may not be over, as a new tropical storm is on the way.

Tropical Storm Nate is the latest weather threat that has all of the Gulf Coast on edge and it is scheduled to touch down with a mighty force. Major flash-flooding and mudslides are two of the largest concerns as the storm is expected to pick up strength as the weekend begins, impacting Nicaragua and Honduras, as reported by CNN.

Via CNN:

Tropical Storm Nate formed Thursday morning in the southwestern Caribbean, and early forecast models show it taking aim this weekend at the central US Gulf Coast, likely as a minor hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nate’s forecast track had shifted slightly west by midmorning Thursday, putting New Orleans — with its compromised drainage system — directly in the storm’s sights.

Anyone with Columbus Day weekend plans in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama should pay close attention, as a hurricane landfall in that region looks likely, CNN meteorologists said.

Tropical Storm Nate is said to have the potential for rapid intensification, which could be extremely dangerous. CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said, “How much Nate is able to strengthen once it hits those warm waters depends a lot on how intact the center of the storm can maintain as it traverses land. If it gets ragged, it will take some time to reform over the ocean, and that will mean less time to gain in intensity. But if it manages to stay together while over Central America, it will be able to take advantage of those warm waters and quickly strengthen, maybe even undergo ‘rapid intensification,’” he stated.

Weather officials have also stressed that New Orleans should remain prepared for the storm because the city is very vulnerable to flooding, which could be very serious.

