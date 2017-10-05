Lil Wayne Accused Of Having A 15 Year Old Son

Looks like Lil Wayne needs Maury!

The Young Money rapper allegedly is the father of a 15 year old son. According to TMZ, a woman named Keiotia Watson alleges that Wayne is the father of her 15-year-old son and that Wayne owes her Child Support. Here’s the scoop: In the legal papers filed by Watson, she and Wayne were messing around in June 2001. In February 2002, she gave birth to her son, Dwayne. Watson appeared in court in 2015 for support her claim and won. The judge ordered Wayne to pay $5,000 a month.

Wayne hasn’t paid any support because he has no legal proof that the child is his. He is willing to take a paternity test. Wayne has 4 children.