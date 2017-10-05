Zulu Monarch Promotes Corporal Punishment

NewsOne

Holding court at a meeting with local education officials, Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini called for the reinstatement of corporal punishment in schools and an investigation into the killing of several educators, Times Live reported.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini enforces the disciplining of students at school https://t.co/jrVckmWX5N pic.twitter.com/DQdDHluPnQ — Mzansi Online News (@MzansiOnlinNews) October 4, 2017

“This thing of not disciplining our children is letting us down because children are not disciplined,” the king said, adding that the rod would “make learners perform well.”

The news outlet stated that Zwelithini is the “patron of education in KwaZulu-Natal.” He lamented that school officials in his jurisdiction suspended seven teachers in September who used the rod to discipline their students.

Times Live reported that the king is distraught about the killing in school of several educators. He mentioned the fatal shooting of a principal who was killed in his office at Edalinceba Primary School in Duduza.

These incidents, Zwelithini said, have a harmful psychological affect on pupils. He urged the government to do more to protect educators, asking them to consider establishing a commission to investigate the incidents—like the ones they create to investigate the killings of lawmakers.

“The death of one teacher is one too many. Teachers are also human beings,” the king said, according to the news outlet.

SOURCE: Times Live

SEE ALSO:

Louisiana Lawmakers Vote To Keep Corporal Punishment In Schools

This Video Of A Georgia Principal Paddling A Kindergartner Is Hard To Watch