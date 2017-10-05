For His Birthday, The Most Profound Tweets By Neil deGrasse Tyson

Global Grind

October 5, 2017 marks‘s 59th birthday. If you’re not already familiar, he is an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator. Since 1996, he has been the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City.

Neil is undoubtedly the culture’s favorite scientist, and he’s gone so far for science as releasing diss tracks toward B.o.B. when he insisted that the earth was flat. He’s even rapped with Wu-Tang’s GZA about stars and science on his radio show. Tyson also has Twitter follows from all the famous people in the game because he’s the go-to scientist for everybody famous.

Beside being a world-class astrophysicist, Neil provides endless knowledge through his many platforms and on top of that, he’s hilarious. To celebrate Tyson’s last year in his 50’s, take a look at his most profound, funny, and accurate tweets about everything scientific.

In school, students cheat because the system values high grades more than students value learning. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 6, 2017

I dream of a world where the truth is what shapes people's politics, rather than politics shaping what people think is true. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 24, 2015

There’s just no way around this one: YOU MATTER, unless you multiply yourself by the speed of light squared, then YOU ENERGY. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 19, 2017

Space Aliens may be surprised to learn that Humans have multiple languages & cultures and we kill one another because of it. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 17, 2017

If one evening you feel sad enough to cry, look up. Your tears will not fall and the starry night may bring joy to your soul. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 5, 2017

In 5-billion yrs the Sun will expand & engulf our orbit as the charred ember that was once Earth vaporizes. Have a nice day. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 6, 2016

Maybe it’s just me, but it seems that wanting to conserve the environment would be one of the things “Conservatives” do. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 21, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: