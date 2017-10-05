For His Birthday, The Most Profound Tweets By Neil deGrasse Tyson

October 5, 2017 marks Neil deGrasse Tyson‘s 59th birthday. If you’re not already familiar, he is an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator. Since 1996, he has been the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City.
Neil is undoubtedly the culture’s favorite scientist, and he’s gone so far for science as releasing diss tracks toward B.o.B. when he insisted that the earth was flat. He’s even rapped with Wu-Tang’s GZA about stars and science on his radio show. Tyson also has Twitter follows from all the famous people in the game because he’s the go-to scientist for everybody famous.
Beside being a world-class astrophysicist, Neil provides endless knowledge through his many platforms and on top of that, he’s hilarious. To celebrate Tyson’s last year in his 50’s, take a look at his most profound, funny, and accurate tweets about everything scientific.
