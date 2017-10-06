Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Super Bowl 50 – Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Photo by Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Sports
Home > Sports

Jourdan Rodrigue Apologizes for her Racist Tweets

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

For Those who are wondering who Jourdan Rodrigue is, She is the reporter who  Cam Newton was accused of making sexist comments to during a press conference this week. Well we all know the internet will never lose, looks like Ms Rodrigue has some bigger problems, a few years back, she made a few racist comments of her own via twitter. Today she Apologized for them.

Killa Cam! 20 Crush-Worthy Photos Of Cam Newton That’ll Make Your Monday

15 photos Launch gallery

Killa Cam! 20 Crush-Worthy Photos Of Cam Newton That’ll Make Your Monday

Continue reading Jourdan Rodrigue Apologizes for her Racist Tweets

Killa Cam! 20 Crush-Worthy Photos Of Cam Newton That’ll Make Your Monday

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos