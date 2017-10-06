On Monday night the Redskins took on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, As The Redskins Wide receiver Terrell Pryor exited the field he was heckled by fans. He didn’t take it too well and responded to the fans and was held back by security. He explained later he reacted that way because he was called the “N word”.

Celebrity Redskins Fans 9 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Redskins Fans 1. Trey Songz Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Wale Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Gilbert Godfried Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Alex Ovechkin Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Tom Cruise Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Kevin Durant Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Ma$e Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. NHL's Nicklas Backstrom Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Lizz Robbins Source:Instagram 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Fan Calls The Redskins Terrelle Pryor the “N Word” ???? Celebrity Redskins Fans Check out this gallery of some of the Redskins most famous fans.