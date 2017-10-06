Fan Calls The Redskins Terrelle Pryor the “N Word” ????

On Monday night the Redskins took on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, As The Redskins Wide receiver Terrell Pryor exited the field he was heckled by fans. He didn’t take it too well and responded to the fans and was held back by security. He explained later he reacted that way because he was called the “N word”.
