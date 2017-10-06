Dj Gemini #LunchBreakMix 10-5-17 (GoGo Edition)

Make sure you check out the World Famous #LunchBreakMix with Dj Gemini & Dominique Da Diva at Noon weekdays! Nothing But Classics! Follow Dj Gemini on Social Media @DjGeminiLive
13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King
12 photos Launch gallery
13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King
1. Back in the early 2000s, Khaled was the DJ for Terror Squad.Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. “We the Best.”Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. TS circa 2004.Source:Getty 3 of 12
4. Throwback Remy and Khaled.Source:Getty 4 of 12
5. Brothers. Major Key.Source:Getty 5 of 12
6. What a difference a decade makes.Source:Getty 6 of 12
7. Cloth Talk.Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. Khaled and Akon hit up 106 & Park back in the day.Source:Getty 8 of 12
9. They don’t want you to be happy.Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. Khaled and Boosie in ’08.Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. Giving major keys to Flava Flav.Source:Getty 11 of 12
12. Cash Money meets Cloth King.Source:Getty 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours