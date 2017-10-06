He’s Been Delivert?! Little Richard Hints He’s No Longer Gay

Rock and Roll legendis shocking fans with a new announcement: ‘I’m not gay no more!’

During a sit-down with 3ABN, the 84-year-old singer, who was sans his signature wig and make-up, shared that he is dedicating his last years on Earth to living “like Jesus.”

“Anybody come in show business, they’re going to say you’re gay. Are you straight? Are you a homosexual something? They’re going to say it. But God, Jesus, he made men, men, he made women, women, you know? And you’ve got to live the way God wants you to live.”

“You know, all these things. So much unnatural affection. So much of people just doing everything and don’t think about God. Don’t want no parts of him,” he said in his first interview in years.

Obviously, this is a complete 180 compared to his past statements about his fluid sexual orientation.

In a 2012 GQ interview, Richard exclaimed, “We are all both male and female. Sex to me is like a smorgasbord. Whatever I feel like, I go for. What kind of sexual am I? I am omnisexual!”

And in a 1995 interview with Penthouse, the “Tutti Frutti” singer shared, “I’ve been gay all my life and I know God is a God of love, not of hate.”

Now, he believes otherwise.

“Regardless of whatever you are, he loves you. I don’t care what you are. He loves you and he can save you. All you’ve got to do is say, ‘Lord, take me as I am. I’m a sinner.’ But we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. The only holy, righteous person is Jesus and he wants us to be just like him because, in order to go to Heaven, we’ve got to look like him,” Richard said. “I don’t want to sing rock and roll no more. … I want to be holy like Jesus.”

Watch his entire interview below:

Clearly, Black Twitter had some thoughts on Richard’s new straight lifestyle and his new look:

Me, upon reading that Little Richard, 84, spoke against the "unnatural affections" of homosexuality. https://t.co/UGY5KEfvQH pic.twitter.com/F0bW04LA0i — Alexander Hardy (@chrisalexander_) October 5, 2017

Little Richard waited until he got all dick he wanted, and now he is trying to guilt other folks into living for Jesus! 🙄🙄🙄 — Corey B. King (@coreybking) October 5, 2017

Sad that a man whose art was all about pioneering is trapped by the outdated notion that homosexuality is a defect. https://t.co/5PxrjqUXvS — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) October 5, 2017

WHOMST is this? I know this ain't Little Richard? He been wearing Fenty 330 when he was a 420 this whole time?? pic.twitter.com/aOFJQfOsyN — j'dan (@JessicaSaxena) October 5, 2017

I read something about Miami-Dade county legalizing conversion therapy, now I’m hearing Little Richard is talmbout he ain’t gay no more? I.. pic.twitter.com/dmjNSTRtYd — Shar (@SharSaysSo) October 5, 2017

Still think Little Richard is gay and just being a self loathing hypocrite! #Littlerichard — Naya's Gurl (@Brebridges) October 5, 2017

Y’all: Has Little Richard been delivert or nah?

