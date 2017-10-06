PARTNYNEXTDOOR Arrested For Drug Possession

Looks like PARTYNEXTDOOR is ending his week in handcuffs after the release of his latest ‘Seven Days’ EP. The Canadian performer and his homeboy were charged with Seventh-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge to Canada. According to reports, the OVO artist had a bunch Xanax and Oxycodone on his bus after it was stopped for a secondary inspection entering the U.S.

Looks like he was really trying to bring the Party next door.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: