Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Double The Dolce: Who Wore This Little Black Dolce & Gabbana Dress The Best?

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Tami Roman stepped out to the TVOne premiere of ‘When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story‘ in Atlanta, Georgia. Tami wore a $3775.00 F/W 2017 Dolce and Gabbana tulle dress with a bow.

'When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story' Atlanta Premiere

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


She paired the sheer sleeved dress with black pumps and a gold YSL purse.

'When Love Kills' Atlanta Screening - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


She wore her hair in a high bun and neutral makeup – are you feeling her look?

@TheRealDaytime MUA @juanice.mua Hair @hairdidki Dress @DolceGabbana Styled by @hollylarry_

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood 🇵🇭 (@princesslove) on

Princess Love Norwood, Ray J‘s wife, stepped out in the same ensemble for her appearance on The Real. While Tami switched up her designers, Princess Love gave us head to toe Dolce and Gabbana.

@DolceGabbana head to toe #Classy

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood 🇵🇭 (@princesslove) on

Princess Love wore her hair down with loose waves and accented with a nude lip.

We have to know: who styled this dress the best? Tami Roman or Princess Love? Take our poll and decide!


DON’T MISS:

Tami Roman Reads Tina Campbell Over Trump Vote

Battle Of The Brights Between Solange Knowles And Garcelle Beauvais

Ray J And Princess Love Debuted Their Hair Products Line

2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Inside Ray J's Fiancee Princess' Surprise Bridal Shower

4 photos Launch gallery

Inside Ray J's Fiancee Princess' Surprise Bridal Shower

Continue reading Inside Ray J’s Fiancee Princess’ Surprise Bridal Shower

Inside Ray J's Fiancee Princess' Surprise Bridal Shower


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos