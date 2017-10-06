RIP: AIM Is Shutting Down After 20 Years And Twitter Says Their Last (Hilarious) Goodbyes

Global Grind

The Internet is growing up, and sometimes that means saying goodbye to old friends.

AIM, AOL’s long-running instant messenger service, will officially be shutting down on December 15, according to it’s parent company AOL. The messaging service launched in 1997 and changed the way young adults communicated forever.

These days we share our embarrassing screen names and random thoughts on platforms like Twitter. Ironically, former AIM users took to the Twitter to say their last goodbyes to the OG of communication platforms — and it was nothing short of hilarious:

RIP AIM

AOL Instant Messenger We go way back. You were there with me in the beginning of my internet days. You’ll never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/lVvj5VLUS0 — Josh 🎃 (@JoshxHolder) October 6, 2017

AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) is officially shutting down for good on December 15.

Old people: It's the end of an era!

Today's kids: pic.twitter.com/P2BRaUuOuv — Adam MS (@Muh_Sadam) October 6, 2017

If she doesn't know what this is, she's too young for you bro. #RIPAIM pic.twitter.com/oZq6UXjRfL — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) October 6, 2017

RIP AOL Instant Messenger. From screen names to away messages…. You guided us all pic.twitter.com/tX9eLNqyTQ — Lance Mijares (@KING_PRUVN) October 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/Nicktheegr8/status/916366548843016192

Damn I received my first nudes on AIM. #RIPAIM — Uncle Willie Son (@HennyGawd) October 6, 2017

If you were a product of the 90s you know #AIM was the origin of petty screenshots and print outs. Made me a better human #RIPAIM — Chantrese (@JustTresey) October 6, 2017

We all lost a child hood friend today… #RIPAIM — RAMON BARAJAS (@RawwMon_dAw) October 6, 2017

It’s definitely the end of an era. RIP AIM.

