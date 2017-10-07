Congrats! Tanisha Thomas Is Having A Baby

is about to be the baddest mommy on the block!

The former Bad Girls Club star made a huge announcement on Instagram when she revealed that she is having a baby! She shared the great news with a stunning maternity pic, sharing that even she was surprised by the news.

Clearly, she is embracing this change with style.

From the caption, it appears that Tanisha and her man may have been trying to have a baby for a while before this.

This was a reveal that Tanisha has been cooking up for at least a week as she hinted last week that she had something big to share with her followers.

💕👑 Today was truly Epic! Can't wait to show you guys 😉 Glam @hairbymizstush @kikiknowles___ Hair @belladreamhair A post shared by Tanisha Thomas (@iamtanishathomas) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Ready for my close up ☺️ And Back to my installs ❤️ Been over 2 years! And @heyy_msparker slayed!! With my fav bundles ever @belladreamhair 6 bundles to be exact ❤️😍 You like? A post shared by Tanisha Thomas (@iamtanishathomas) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

RELATED STORIES:

Bad Girls Do Big Things! Tanisha Thomas Lands Talk Show, So Here’s Some Of Her Best GIFs

Ciara Shares First Glimpse Of Her Daughter

It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Also On 93.9 WKYS: