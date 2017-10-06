Fall 2017 Music Preview: Tamar Braxton, Demetria McKinney, Lalah Hathaway & More

From R&B to hiphop, this fall will be jam packed with a bunch of new music to last us from now until next spring. While some artists are preparing to release their final album, others are making major comebacks and proving to us that they’re consistent with giving us hit after hit.

Take a look at some of the music releases we’re looking forward to this fall in our music preview.

Tamar Braxton – Bluebird of Happiness

Tamar Braxton’s latest project, Bluebird of Happiness, is the songstress’s fifth and reported final album as the Grammy-nominated singer is closing the doors on her solo music career in an effort to focus on her marriage with manager Vincent Herbert.

Tamar revealed that she would be stepping away from the mic in order to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of her relationship. Although this will be her last solo album, she’s made it clear that she will not be retiring from the spotlight just yet as she’ll still appear on television and on tour.

Blue Bird of Happiness was released on September 29th and has been fueling excitement on social media ever since. Considering this is the youngest Braxton sister’s final album, we’re sure Tamar will not disappoint and bring us nothing but vocals and catchy tunes that are straight from the heart.

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

R&B/Soul singer Lalah Hathaway is set to release her eighth studio album, “Honestly”, on November 3, 2017. The album’s first single, I Can’t Wait invites listeners to join Lalah on a personal journey that’s both intimate and honest and makes you form a deeper connection with the songstress.

“My approach has always been to find and write great stories, which was a driving factor behind the creation of honestly” said Lalah in an official press statement. “This album is a collection of entirely new and original recordings that really express where I am at this moment in time.”

The five-time Grammy award-winning singer is set to debut her new album live at an exclusive release concert that’ll be held at the Highline Ballroom in New York City on November 13, 2017, just days after the album is released to the public.

Pre-order Honesty, here.

Demetria McKinney – Officially Yours

Singer Demetria McKinney released her debut album Officially Yours October 6. The project was produced by Grammy Award-winning artist and producer (and also her RHOA co-star) Kandi Burrus and originates from a place within the vocal powerhouse that up until now has only been only expressed through characters she’s played on screen.

In addition to the release of her new album, Demetria McKinney is also set to play the late Whitney Houston in TV One’s forthcoming biopic, “Bobbi Kristina”, a film about Bobbi Kristina Brown, the only child of Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown.

The Dream – Love Affair

The Dream is FINALLY set to release his next project, Love Affair later this month. The highly anticipated album was announced nearly five years ago and although he’s given us a plethora of projects to hold us over while we waited, it looks like The-Dream’s latest masterpiece is finally near completion.

The first single, Summer Body had a good run during the summer months and it looks like the hit-making singer/songwriter has plans to keep our cuffing season anthems in rotation with the release of his new LP.

Ty Dolla $ign – Beach House 3

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is also gearing up to release his next album, “Beach House 3” which is set to drop on October 27. This will be the third rendition of the Beach House series as Ty$’s first Beach House mixtape came out almost 5 years ago and was followed up with “Beach House 2” that following year.

The rapper recently shared two new tracks from the forthcoming LP including Dawsin’s Breek which features Jeremih and Message In A Bottle.

Beach House 3 is Ty Dolla’s sophomore record following his 2015 release Free TC and the Campaign mixtape release last year.

Sheila E – Iconic: Message 4 America

Socially conscious musician, Sheila E, released her project, Iconic: Message 4 America back in August and it’s still making heavy music rotation, especially in today’s political climate. Her latest video, Funky National Anthem (FNA): Message 2 America sends out a call to action during this controversial time when American citizens are questioning the future of their country and the world. The video’s story line features speeches from prominent leaders of the past with messages about equality for men and women of all races.

Leave it to Sheila E to keep us woke while getting our jam on.

So, there you have it, a healthy mix of R&B, soul, and hip-hop tunes to get you through the fall and winter. Which album release are you looking forward to the most?

