Tamar Braxton Reveals Why She Ain’t Messing With Toya Wright

HelloBeautiful Staff

During her press rounds for her new album, Bluebird of Happiness, Tamar Braxton addressed the long simmering beef between her and Toya Wright.

#PressPlay: #TamarBraxton addresses her acquaintance with #ToyaWright & offers #LilMama some advice 👀🐸 — Watch the full interview via: @breakfastclubam @power1051 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

The singer sat down with “The Breakfast Club,” and touched on everything from her new music to why she continuously stays booked. But, it all popped off after host Charlemagne Tha God asked if the two will put their pettiness aside to reconcile.

“On this show, this very show, I was watching like everybody else and I was devastated,” Braxton said referring to a previous “Breakfast Club” interview where Wright stated that her and Braxton weren’t really that close.

“We have a mutual friend which is Tiny, and Tamar and I became friends because of Tiny. And we were cool, but not like she was my best friend,” Wright said.

Braxton claims that she had no idea that Wright only considered her an acquaintance, especially because she felt she was there for her when she lost her brothers last year in a tragic double shooting.

We’ll just have to see if these two will ever make up.

