Nelly Reportedly Arrested For Second Degree Rape

According to reports Nelly has been arrested on a Rape charge. According to TMZ a woman claims she was raped on Nelly’s tour bus in Washington early Saturday morning, where he’s been performing. Nelly is on a tour with Florida Georgia Line and they are set to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington.

She allegedly said Nelly is the one who raped her.

Nelly was charged with second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM. No word if he is still in custody.