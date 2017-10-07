BlackExcellence: Regina King Presented With ‘ICON Award” At The Hollywood Confidential

ming!

The two-time Emmy winner was recently presented with the ICON Award during the sixth installment of The Hollywood Confidential.

On October 5, the Beverly Hills ceremony consisted of a panel hosted by Brand Maverick Entertainment (BME) president Steve Jones that focused on career longevity, maintaining relevancy and staying power in the entertainment industry. Real talk: King can definitely speak to all of that having worked in Hollywood for over 30 years.

During the panel, King recalled her experiences filming blockbuster films Ray, Jerry Maguire, Poetic Justice, and Boyz N The Hood, as well as her start in television as a child actress, portraying Brenda Jenkins on the hit show 227 and her success on the small screen over the past 10 years.

When asked to give her advice to the aspiring actors in the audience, King urged them to “be true to your craft, be persistent, and to never live inside of your comfort zone, because dreams die there.”

Great words to live by.

It’s no secret that King is having a pretty busy fall.

The American Crime actress also directed an upcoming episode of the popular NBC show This Is Us.

“In my episode, you get to meet the Big 3 in a decade that you’ve never seen them before,” she explained to E!. “I love this show. But as amazing as this show is, the crew and the cast are ten times as amazing.”

Congrats Regina on all of your success!

