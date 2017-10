Global Grind

One unidentified culture warrior took on the patriotic duty of throwing soda on two men during Friday night’s (October 6) Lakers game.

A user named @Suggie95 posted then deleted the video, in which she can be heard calling the men “pieces of shit.”

Her post read, “‘Take a kneel (sic) for the land of the slaves.’ Disrespect the flag and our country and that’s how we’ll react.”

She deleted her account after getting rid of the tweet.

2 @Lakers fans didn't stand for National Anthem So a woman went and tossed her drink on them She posted it, then deleted it, & her account pic.twitter.com/BXN7TSrAYU — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 6, 2017

