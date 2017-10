Colin Kaepernick is missing football!!

The Associated Press just announced that Colin Kaepernick is willing to stand during the National Anthem if he gets the chance to play for an NFL team. What are your thoughts? Now that the whole NFL is taking a knee…but for a whole other reason than why Kaep was taking a knee. Are you mad that Colin is trying to get a check??

