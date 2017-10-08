24653678

24653678

Photo by 24653678

National
Home > National

Dove Soap Under fire for posting Racist Add

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Dove soap is under fire for posting a series of adds that changes a black woman into a white woman after using there soap. Not a good look at all. They recently took to there twitter account to apologize. They explained that they “Missed there Mark” when posting the facebook add.

And We Thought We Came So Far: The Most Racist Moments Of 2014

24 photos Launch gallery

And We Thought We Came So Far: The Most Racist Moments Of 2014

Continue reading Dove Soap Under fire for posting Racist Add

And We Thought We Came So Far: The Most Racist Moments Of 2014

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos