Dove Under Fire For Ad That Turns A Black Woman Into A White Woman After Using Soap

File this one under “Who approved this?” news.
Soap giant Dove is under fire for posting an ad that depicts a Black woman peeling off her shirt to reveal that she’s a white woman after using their soap.
Critics quickly called the ad “racist” and “deeply ignorant.”
As The Independent points out, it’s unclear which market Dove was trying to target with this, but makeup artist Naythemua, who first posted the images on Facebook, said the campaign was “tone-deaf.”
“What does America tell bBack people … that we are judged by the color of our skin and that includes what is considered beautiful in this country,” she wrote.
“To know that colorism is a problem in the world, that includes bleaching the skin, and they would put this ad out without a thought … the tone deafness in these companies makes no sense.”
After getting dragged online, Dove has since apologized.
On Twitter they wrote:”An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.”
But their apology and ad still isn’t sitting well with Black Twitter:
And as this person pointed out, this isn’t Dove’s first offense:
Sigh...it’s 2017 y’all. We need companies to do better.
RELATED NEWS:
Is The New Gap Kids Ad Racist? Black Twitter Says Yes
White Man Has Racist Meltdown After Black Woman Turns Him Down On Dating App
Former NFL Player Who Doesn’t ‘Like Black Women’ Claims Racist White Ex-GF Beat Him And Called Him N-Word