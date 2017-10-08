Dove Under Fire For Ad That Turns A Black Woman Into A White Woman After Using Soap

File this one under “Who approved this?” news.

Soap giant Dove is under fire for posting an ad that depicts a Black woman peeling off her shirt to reveal that she’s a white woman after using their soap.

Critics quickly called the ad “racist” and “deeply ignorant.”

As The Independent points out, it’s unclear which market Dove was trying to target with this, but makeup artist Naythemua, who first posted the images on Facebook, said the campaign was “tone-deaf.”

“What does America tell bBack people … that we are judged by the color of our skin and that includes what is considered beautiful in this country,” she wrote.

“To know that colorism is a problem in the world, that includes bleaching the skin, and they would put this ad out without a thought … the tone deafness in these companies makes no sense.”

After getting dragged online, Dove has since apologized.

On Twitter they wrote:”An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.”

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

But their apology and ad still isn’t sitting well with Black Twitter:

Thought that Dove ad was fake until the apology happened. People actually sat at a table and said "Yeah post that picture"? 😒 pic.twitter.com/DZyj2jMned — xoNecole (@xonecole) October 8, 2017

Again. There is a history of racism in cleansing products. No way anyone didn’t notice that in the dove ad pic.twitter.com/rXNd6144V3 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 8, 2017

"Alright Dove team, we need an ad that'll get everyone's attention!" Brad: "I got an idea…" *two weeks later* pic.twitter.com/vDSKUK3rot — Spooky X (@XLNB) October 8, 2017

really? the ad says "if you're black and dirty, use dove and you can be white an clean". dove transformed the black girl into a white girl. — Patricia (@Trisha_Bateman) October 8, 2017

The first thing that came to my mind when I saw that Dove ad. The centuries change, but the racism remains. pic.twitter.com/DcDdL7O9nw — fredara (@fredaraMareva) October 8, 2017

Your ad didn’t miss the mark, say it with me now …it is RACIST!!@Dove — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) October 8, 2017

I'm convinced these people do it on purpose. I don't believe for ONE SECOND that they didn't portray exactly what they intended to portray with stock apology pre-written. Bit just so long as they could put their racist ad out. — JamikaJams (@JamikaJams) October 8, 2017

Please don't say "obviously wasn't black ppl in the room when they made that #Dove ad." There might've been. Doesn't mean anyone listened. — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) October 8, 2017

You cant tell me Dove didnt see anything wrong with that ad.. — 🦋 (@michbookal) October 8, 2017

And as this person pointed out, this isn’t Dove’s first offense:

This is not the first time. Here is another similar ad from @dove in 2011! They need to fire their ad agency! pic.twitter.com/V7gdLZQkkf — ThatGirlAtTheParty (@tgatp) October 8, 2017

Sigh...it’s 2017 y’all. We need companies to do better.

RELATED NEWS:

Is The New Gap Kids Ad Racist? Black Twitter Says Yes

White Man Has Racist Meltdown After Black Woman Turns Him Down On Dating App

Former NFL Player Who Doesn’t ‘Like Black Women’ Claims Racist White Ex-GF Beat Him And Called Him N-Word