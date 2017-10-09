Dove Apologizes After Denigrating Black Women In Insensitive Ad

NewsOne

Dove issued an apology on Sunday after controversy erupted over a Facebook ad for its body wash that showed a Black woman removing her brown shirt to reveal a White woman wearing, ahem, a clean white shirt. Yes, they are still doing this in 2017.

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

Makeup artist and model Naomi Leann Blake posted screenshots of the ad to her Facebook page on Friday, according to The Huffington Post.

The ad provoked immediate outrage, especially since the Unilever-owned beauty brand has been accused of displaying racial insensitivity in the past. The company came under fire in 2011 for an advertisement that showed Dove body wash turning Black women into Latino women into White women. Yeah, seriously.

Okay, Dove…

One racist ad makes you suspect.

Two racist ads makes you kinda guilty. pic.twitter.com/hAwNCN84h2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 8, 2017

Some social media users noted that soap companies have a history of racism in advertising:

the racist dove ad is a continuation of a long history of racist soap advertising pic.twitter.com/nO7iDT7dxH — /kaw·reɪdʒ/ (@kawrage) October 8, 2017

Let's be clear, Dove knew exactly what they were doing with their racist ad. Soap companies used to do this racist theme all the time pic.twitter.com/EzvAiExNcP — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 8, 2017

Dove be like… 😂😂 #Dove #DoveSoap #Skit #KhadiDon #JustJokes #Comedy #LOL A post shared by Khadi Don (@khadi) on Oct 8, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Some critics, including Gabrielle Union, wondered about the company’s diversity:

I really would like to know who exactly had a seat at the table making this decision. https://t.co/rPRxB61Exl — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 8, 2017

To be clear, if women of color had a seat at the table, there would have been no confusion that the ad was out of order. And in real life the goal is the opposite: Some White women would love to become Black women. Just ask the Kardashians.

