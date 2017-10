After hearing about the news of Nelly’s Rape Allegations , T.I. took to his social media while at the barber shop to discuss false rape accusations and why women need to also be held accountable. What do you think about T.I. words? Is there any validity to them or should he watch his words a little more. You be the judge.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: