Issa Rae’s Epic #LemonPepperKickBack Gave Twitter Major FOMO

Issa Rae isn’t only doing cool, Black things on her HBO show Insecure — she keeps the same dope energy in her everyday life.

The writer/director held an impromptu, low-key get together in Atlanta on Saturday that turned into the “cool Black kids of Hollywood” party a.k.a the #LemonPepperKickback. The who’s who of young, Black Hollywood was in attendance and they all just so happen to be filming shows in Atlanta at the same time.

Insecure star Yvonne Ori took to Instagram to explain how the #LemonPepperKickback came about:

Donald Glover and some of the cast from his show Atlanta were in attendance, as well as Lil Rel Howery, Janelle Monae, Jidenna and more.

The biggest surprise of the night was when Uncle Samuel L. Jackson made his way into the party.

Black excellence at it’s finest — and most lit.

See what Twitter had to say about the legendary get-together:

