#MODELMONDAY: Sharam Diniz Spent Fashion Week Slaying Runways And Raising Money For Hurricane Harvey Victims

When one sees model Sharam Diniz, it’s hard to imagine that she would have to do much to keep her killer looks intact. At a slender 5’10, the Angolan-Portuguese beauty is hard to miss, with chiseled check bones and a caramel golden complexion that is accentuated with jet black tresses.

Agencies

New York – One Management

Paris – Premium Models

Milan – Monster Management

London – Models 1

Barcelona – Uno Models

São Paulo – Way Model Management

Stockholm – MP Stockholm

Claim to Fame – Sharam got her first big break at age 17 and was the winner of the Ford Supermodel Portugal 2009 contest.

Instagram: @sharamdiniz

Sharam set out to be an actress, but the runway had other plans for her. Since landing her first modeling contract, big names in fashion from around the globe have sought her out. She’s graced the covers of Vogue, GQ and Maxim. Victoria’s Secret grabbed her up to be one of their Angels for several of their fashion shows. You would think it would be easy to have so many coveted offers, given Sharam’s beauty and fitness, but it doesn’t come easy.

Known for doing some serious planks, Sharam always takes time to take care of herself and get the rest she needs. For the holidays, she loves going back home to her homeland Luanda, Angola to spend time with her brothers and sisters.

Most recently, Sharam was spotted showing support for the victims of Hurricane Harvey by helping raise funds during New York Fashion Week. Keep up with her whereabouts and latest workout regimen here.

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

Let's keep it real: lots of the streetstyle roundups lack diversity. We're showing you whose out and about, stylishly, at New York Fashion Week! Get into some major melanin with these stylish fashion people. From celebrities, to stylists, to fashionistas, and more...if they were there, we've captured them!

