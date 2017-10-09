MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe Leakes In Genius ‘SNL’ Spoof

NeNe Leakes is on the tip of everyone’s tongue after aand beef with her RHOA cast mate , and now she’s the butt of a hilarious SNL sketch.

NeNe, Kendall Jenner, Bella and or Gigi Hadid (if you can tell them apart) got the SNL treatment this weekend when the sketch comedy show spoofed E!’s new fall lineup.

From “Kendall’s Model House” to “Where’s Kanye?” and NeNe’s “I Hate That,” the skits provide some much needed humor leading into season 10 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Can we get this Kanye show green lit?

RELATED STORIES:

Did NeNe Leakes Cross The Line When She Told A Heckler She Hopes They Get Raped?

She’s Booked: NeNe Leakes Joins Xscape’s Tour

NeNe Snaps Off! Calls Kim’s Daughter Brielle ‘Racist,’ ‘Thirsty,’ And ‘Fake’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: