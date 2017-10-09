NeNe Leakes Issues An Apology After Telling A Heckler She Hopes They Get Raped

NeNe Leakes apologized via Instagram on Monday afternoon after a video emerged showing the reality star’s distasteful response to a heckler over the weekend.

“I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend. Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of doing so,” Leakes wrote.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta ” star was heavily criticized after a viral video showed her addressing a fan during an onstage appearance in Oakland on Saturday. After being interrupted, NeNe directs a biting rebuttal to an audience member, saying “the uber driver, I hope he rape your ass tonight when he take you home.”

“As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry, Leakes continued in her Instagram post.

NeNe Leakes typically rides the fine line between funny and offensive, but this time she may have taken it too far. The RHOA star is under fire after telling a heckler, she hopes she gets raped by an Uber driver on her way home.

Cellphone footage shows NeNe performing at an Oakland comedy show on Saturday when she addresses someone in the audience, saying “the uber driver, I hope he rape your ass tonight when he take you home.”

NeNe can’t seem to stay out the headlines as of late. The queen of clap backs recently got into a social media tiff with her RHOA cast mate Kim Zolciak and daughter Brielle Biermann after Brielle posted a video on Snapchat in NeNe’s bathroom with what appears to be roaches in the foreground.

If NeNe plans on taking her comedic act on the road when she joins The Great Xscape Tour, she better be prepared to handle more hecklers without hoping they’d get raped.

