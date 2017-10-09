Cardi B Drags Fan For Filth After Champagne Is Thrown At Her Crew

Kiyonna Anthony, King Sukii

Cardi B may have the number one record in the country, but she’ll still put a hater in his/her place if need be.

During a performance on Sunday night, the Bronx rapper proved that not much has changed when it comes to standing up for herself and the people she cares about. Just because she’s a boss making money moves, doesn’t mean she won’t curse you out, a fact one fan was made well-aware of during the concert.

In the clip above, you hear Cardi shout at a concertgoer from the stage. It sounds like someone threw champagne her way, at which point she responded with “We can throw these motherf*cking hands! I don’t give a fuck!” Pointing toward the crowd, she lets it be known she’s not above giving the fan five minutes.

👀 oop! #CardiB letting these fans know! #OooLaLaBlog A post shared by SNAPCHAT: NJLALA (@ooolalablog) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Watch the intense moment above and definitely think twice before you come for the young hitmaker.