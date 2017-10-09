Entertainment
Bars Or Nah? Watch Marlon Wayans Hilariously Roast Busta Rhymes During A Post-Club Rap Battle

Global Grind
Marlon Wayans almost gave Busta Rhymes a run for his lyrical belt on Sunday night — well not really, but they did have an amatuer rap battle that turned out to be a classic game of the dozens.

The comedian and the hip hop legend hit up the official reopening of LIV in Miami last night for Jeezy‘s birthday and wound up bringing the party outside to them. Busta may be the better rapper out of the two, but Marlon is hands down the better comedian.


 

Check out the hilarious and impromptu drag session above. It feels like 1996 all over again.

