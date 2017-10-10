Black Twitter Rallies Behind Jemele Hill After ESPN Fires Her

Global Grind

Racism is Donald Trump being able to call NFL players “sons of b***hes” on Twitter and nothing happens, while Jemele Hill calls that same guy a White supremacist and loses her job for it.

On Monday, it was reported that the ESPN anchor had been suspended after what the network described as her “second violation of our social media guidelines” after suggesting that fans boycott Dallas Cowboys advertisers if they were upset that team owner Jerry Jones said that any player who kneels during the National Anthem will be benched.

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

Hill’s second violation comes just week after she was under fire for calling Trump a White supremacist — which is what landed her on the network’s radar to begin with. But Black Twitter has been behind Jemele every step of the way and they certainly show no signs of slowing down after her recent suspension:

How Black Twitter getting ready to ride for Jemele Hill after finding out ESPN suspended her pic.twitter.com/eYGkN4JDPc — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 9, 2017

Jemele Hill is held to a higher standard for her online behavior than the current President of the United States. Just think about that. — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) October 9, 2017

I REPEAT: Protect @jemelehill at all costs. A petty man with white supremacist friends + followers is personally attacking her. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 10, 2017

I #StandWithJemele ✊🏾. Thank you @jemelehill for putting what is right before politics. — Rapsody (@rapsody) October 10, 2017

You mess with @jemelehill you mess with all of us. #StandwithJemele — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) October 10, 2017

I stand with @jemelehill — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 9, 2017

I would be watching #MNF #MINvsCHI tonight. But in light of the Jemele Hill suspension, I'm taking a 2-week break from @espn.#ImWithJemele — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) October 10, 2017

White male supremacy is Harvey Weinstein keeping his job amidst harassing women for decades while Jemele Hill gets suspended for a tweet. — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) October 10, 2017

I stand with @jemelehill. We must protect our voices and not let them be intimidated, railroaded, or unfairly punished. #StandwithJemele — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 9, 2017

Sending love to @jemelehill, who speaks truth to power even in the face of consequences. Your voice is important, Jemele. We are with you. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) October 9, 2017

You are absolutely making a mistake @espn in your treatment of @jemelehill . She's the only reason I even pay attention to you. — roxane gay (@rgay) October 9, 2017

We see you, @jemelehill! We see you and we lift you and your truth aka #TheTruth. You will not be erased. #IStandWithJemele — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) October 9, 2017

Jemele Hill or any slander of Black Women will get you blocked on this side. Stop projecting your insecurities — Billy Dee (@kNo_Mercy) October 9, 2017

It’s pretty clear that most sports franchises have an issue with freedom of speech — but when it gets to the point that we’re firing people for doing their job, we’re in serious trouble as a nation. #ProtectJemeleHill.