Black Twitter Rallies Behind Jemele Hill After ESPN Fires Her

Racism is Donald Trump being able to call NFL players “sons of b***hes” on Twitter and nothing happens, while Jemele Hill calls that same guy a White supremacist and loses her job for it.

On Monday, it was reported that the ESPN anchor had been suspended after what the network described as her “second violation of our social media guidelines” after suggesting that fans boycott Dallas Cowboys advertisers if they were upset that team owner Jerry Jones said that any player who kneels during the National Anthem will be benched.

Hill’s second violation comes just week after she was under fire for calling Trump a White supremacist — which is what landed  her on the network’s radar to begin with. But Black Twitter has been behind Jemele every step of the way and they certainly show no signs of slowing down after her recent suspension:

It’s pretty clear that most sports franchises have an issue with freedom of speech — but when it gets to the point that we’re firing people for doing their job, we’re in serious trouble as a nation. #ProtectJemeleHill.

 

 

