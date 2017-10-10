Too Much? Jhené Aiko Tats Big Sean’s Face On Her Arm

Jhené Aiko is head over heels in love with her man Big Sean, so much so, she tatted his whole face on to her arm. And now, the internet is roasting her.
The singer is not the first woman to show her loyalty with ink (Amber Rose tatted, then covered, Wiz Khalifah’s face a few years ago), but when fans caught wind, the overall consensus was Jhené did too much. They also seemed to think the art looked too much like Big Sean:
Looks like the heart wants what it wants… Thoughts?
