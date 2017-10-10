DeAndre Harris, The Black Man Brutally Beaten In Charlottesville Rally, Faces Felony Charges

Global Grind

set social media on fire when images of his Charlottesville attack wounds hit the Internet. The 20-year-old was present as a counter protester during the White supremacist rally back in August. When Harris was attacked by rally supporters, photographs and video of the incident hit the Internet. You can check out one very graphic image below.

Now after being a victim, Harris has been hit with an arrest warrant. According to The Washington Post, an unidentified accuser says Harris attacked and injured them at the same White supremacist rally. Harris now faces a felony charge of unlawful wounding — the same charge Harris used against his attacker.

Harris’ civil attorney, S. Lee Merritt, said the charge against Harris is “clearly retaliatory” and described the accuser as someone apart of a White supremacist group. Merritt said Harris did not instigate the fight. Merritt also said the accuser tried to implicate Harris in the violence before, but without success. Meanwhile, two suspects where arrested for beating Harris — Alex Michael Ramos and Daniel Border — and they were charged with malicious wounding, which is a felony.

The new charges against Harris definitely seem retaliatory, since some White supremacists are celebrating on social media.

I would like to thank everyone who helped us with the DeAndre Harris case particularly those who painstakingly compiled the video evidence — Hunter Wallace (@occdissent) October 9, 2017

Merritt said Harris plans to turn himself into police. We’ll keep you updated as the case develops.

