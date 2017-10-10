Mendeceeces’ Baby’s Mother Says He Hasn’t Spoken To His Son In 10 Months

Mendeecees Harris’ baby’s mother Samantha Wallace claims the incarcerated Love & Hip Hop star hasn’t written or called his son Lil’ Mendeecees in 10 months. Sam took to Instagram to blast Mendeecees for showing love via social media in posts that Yandy Smith curates on his social media pages.
It is just not enough to wish him a Happy 🎂 birthday. Every year around this time LHHNY is about to air, all the phoniness come out. It’s funny how Mendeecees and Yandy have these great post and captions (which we all know Yandy is writing and posting for him) especially, for my son’s birthday, but where is the father when it comes to my son getting emotional support (we all know he is in jail), most important my son needs his dad to talk 📞to| about first days of school 📓: how to master mathematics|To discuss sports: why did NFL players Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick kneel| Basketball tournaments: how to win| Tryouts: how to execute. Or just about LIFE!!! Lets mention for the past 10 mouths ❌ No phone calls, ❌ no letters 📝 being written, I am 🚫blocked from visits, so how is your son supposed to see him 🙄 ??? 🚫blocked on social media, I am NOT angry 😡 just can’t 🤷🏽♀️understand the B.S. DRAMA from their side. Oh And I want “fame” but they stay posting up lies making me out to be the bad guy. 🗣Don’t show love ONLY through social media, your son needs his father in REAL LIFE. lil Mendeecees knows the truth & never forget that. If your actions don’t live up to your words then you have nothing to say. In that case Your ego is bigger than that heart ❤️
Clearly, there is still a bunch of drama going on in the Harris household. We’re sure we’ll be seeing much more of this story line when Love & Hip Hop NY comes back on October 30.
RELATED STORIES:
Yandy Smith-Harris Sets The Record Straight About Her Marriage To Mendeecees
“Love And Hip Hop” Star Yandy Smith Reveals That She And Partner Mendeecees Aren’t Legally Married