KKK Flyers Threaten To Assault Black Men Caught Looking At White Women

The Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff’s Office is investigating a racially charged flyer with a message from the Ku Klux Klan that threatens to assault Black men caught “make eyes” at White women, WTLV-TV reports.
A sheriff’s department spokesman told the news outlet that investigators are trying to determine whether the message crosses the line between free speech and a criminal threat.
According to the NBC News affiliate, it’s not unusual for residents of certain Jacksonville neighborhoods to discover flyers from the Klan on their doorstep. But the message in this latest batch was unusually offensive.
The flyer gave “notice to all Ni**ers: Any of you black apes caught ‘making eyes’ at a white girl will be beaten with bats and your mothers won’t get anymo’ bananas-That’s a promise.”
John Rando, whose race was not identified, told the news outlet that his wife discovered the flyer outside their house and came back in shocked and crying.
“I hope that the world can just get along and peacefully work together in unity for America’s sake,” he stated.
According to WTLV-TV, the flyer also attacked Jews, saying that a “good Jew” is one with a bullet through the head.
SOURCE: WTLV-TV
SEE ALSO:
Racist Flyers Pressuring Blacks To Report Latino Immigrants Pop Up In Chicago
Police Investigating Death Of Missouri Klan Leader
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25