Eminem’s Politcally Charged Freestyle During BET #HipHopAwards

There were many highlights from last nights BET #HipHopAwards from Cardi B taking home what seemed like every other award, to Uncle Luke finally being honored properly for his influence on Miami’s Hip Hop culture. The cyphers are typically what keeps us tuned in and this year was no different. Except it was. Eminem made an appearance with an extremely politically charged freestyle standing up for Colin Kaepernick and ending it with “We love our military. We love our country. But we f—ckin hate Trump!”

