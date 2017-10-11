Check Out Ciara & Janet Jackson’s Epic Disneyland Trip With Baby Eissa & Future

Now this was a Disneyland adventure we wish we were invited on.
New mommies Ciara and Janet Jackson visited the “Greatest Place On Earth,” Tuesday with their babies in tow. The two singers, who are also close friends, took a break from their busy schedules to bond with their baby boys Eissa and Future.
Ciara posted several photos on her Instagram, including a video of her and little Future enjoying a kiddie roller coaster.
Jackson relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year, and performed at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday night. Ciara was in LaLa land to cheer on her Seattle Seahawks husband Russell Wilson during Sunday night’s game versus the Los Angeles Rams.
Now wasn’t this little family get together cute?
Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Tiny and her youngest son Major
Source:Instagram
1 of 19
2. Christian and his dad Diddy
Source:Christian Combs Instagram
2 of 19
3. Johan and his dad Fabolous
Source:Instagram
3 of 19
4. Selah and her mom Lauryn Hill
Source:Selah Instagram
4 of 19
5. Marley and her dad Kevin McCall
Source:Eva Instagram
5 of 19
6. Kai and her mom Lisa Raye
Source:Kai Instagram
6 of 19
7. Bobbi Kristina and her dad Bobby Brown
Source:Bobbi Kristina Instagra
7 of 19
8. Future Jr. and his mom Ciara
Source:Ciara Instagram
8 of 19
9. California Dream and her dad The Game
Source:The Game Instagram
9 of 19
10. Jaden and his dad Will Smith
Source:Screenshot
10 of 19
11. Zion and his dad Tank
Source:Tank Instagram
11 of 19
12. Tracee and her mom Diana Ross
Source:Tracee Instagram
12 of 19
13. Willow and her mom Jada Pinkett Smith
Source:BET Instagram
13 of 19
14. Blue Ivy and her dad Jay Z
Source:Tumblr
14 of 19
15. Nicki Minaj and her mom Carol
Source:Nicki Minaj Instagram
15 of 19
16. Ava and her mom Reese Witherspoon
Source:Reese Witherspoon Instagram
16 of 19
17. North West and her mom Kim Kardashian West
Source:Kim Kardashian Instagram
17 of 19
18. Zoe Kravitiz and her mom Lisa Bonet
Source:Zoe Kravitz Instagram
18 of 19
19. Maxwell Drew and her mom Jessica Simpson
Source:Jessica Simpson Instagram
19 of 19