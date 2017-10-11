FBI Probe Sought In Fatal Shooting Of Homeless Salt Lake City Man

FBI Probe Sought In Fatal Shooting Of Homeless Salt Lake City Man

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill is requesting an FBI review of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Harmon, a Black man whose death sparked protests.

NewsOne
The FBI is considering a request to review a Utah officer’s use of deadly force against 50-year-old Patrick Harmon after his fatal shooting was deemed “justified,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Officials may examine Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill‘s investigation into the Aug. 13 fatal shooting of Harmon, according to a news release. The DA cleared officer Clinton Fox of wrongdoing in Harmon’s death in a report released Oct. 4 despite body camera footage.

Protesters urged Gill’s termination and criminal charges against Fox before the FBI request was issued, the report says.

“In order to be thorough, and given the seriousness of the case and the considerable public interest in the matter, all issues must be completely examined to preserve the public‘s trust in the criminal justice system and ensure the right measures are taken in this case,” Gill wrote in a letter to the FBI.

A patrol officer stopped Harmon in August because his bike was missing a required red tail light, and he had crossed six traffic lanes as well as a median. Officers tried to arrest Harmon, who was reportedly wanted on an aggravated assault felony warrant issued in April. 

Harmon ran and later allegedly threatened officers with a knife, the report said. Fox fired his gun three times and struck Harmon in the arm, side and left hip before he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A second officer drew his stun gun during the incident, according to reports. 

Fox is on modified duty after the tragedy, said Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon ShearerThe DA’s office will “cooperate with federal investigators,” Gill said, Fox13 reported.

SOURCE: The Salt Lake Tribune, Fox13

