FBI Probe Sought In Fatal Shooting Of Homeless Salt Lake City Man

The FBI is considering a request to review a Utah officer’s use of deadly force against 50-year-old Patrick Harmon after his fatal shooting was deemed “justified,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
RELATED: DA Says Fatal Shooting Of Black Salt Lake City Man Captured On Body Cam Was Justified
Officials may examine Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill‘s investigation into the Aug. 13 fatal shooting of Harmon, according to a news release. The DA cleared officer Clinton Fox of wrongdoing in Harmon’s death in a report released Oct. 4 despite body camera footage.
Protesters urged Gill’s termination and criminal charges against Fox before the FBI request was issued, the report says.
A patrol officer stopped Harmon in August because his bike was missing a required red tail light, and he had crossed six traffic lanes as well as a median. Officers tried to arrest Harmon, who was reportedly wanted on an aggravated assault felony warrant issued in April.
Harmon ran and later allegedly threatened officers with a knife, the report said. Fox fired his gun three times and struck Harmon in the arm, side and left hip before he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A second officer drew his stun gun during the incident, according to reports.
Fox is on modified duty after the tragedy, said Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shearer. The DA’s office will “cooperate with federal investigators,” Gill said, Fox13 reported.
Ready To Buy A Home? Get On Your Grind Now
41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 41
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 41
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 41
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 41
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 41
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 41
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 41
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 41
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 41
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 41
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 41
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 41
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 41
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 41
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 41
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 41
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 41
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 41
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 41
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 41
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 41
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 41
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 41
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 41
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 41
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 41
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 41
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 41
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 41
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 41
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 41
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 41
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 41
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 41
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 41
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 41
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 41
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 41
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 41
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 41
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 41