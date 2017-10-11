Music
Watch Amine’s New ‘Spice Girl’ Video Starring Issa Rae & Mel B

Following his highly anticipated debut album, Good For You, Portland rapper Amine returns with a brand new video starring Scary Spice and ‘Insecure’ star Issa Rae. Having Mel B in the video is a big deal for Amine, as he recently revealed the Spice Girls were the first artists he ever saw in concert:

Watch his latest offering below:


