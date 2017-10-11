Watch Amine’s New ‘Spice Girl’ Video Starring Issa Rae & Mel B

Global Grind

Following his highly anticipated debut album, Good For You, Portland rapper Amine returns with a brand new video starring Scary Spice and ‘Insecure’ star Issa Rae. Having Mel B in the video is a big deal for Amine, as he recently revealed the Spice Girls were the first artists he ever saw in concert:

my first concert ever was a spice girls concert when i was 5, to get Mel B in this was so special to me. — Aminé (@heyamine) October 10, 2017

thank you to my favorite @issarae for playing my baby mama. — Aminé (@heyamine) October 10, 2017

please read the credits, none of this video would be possible without those people — Aminé (@heyamine) October 10, 2017

Watch his latest offering below:



