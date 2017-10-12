Singer Tamar Braxton Hospitalized

Singer Tamar Braxton Hospitalized

Singer Tamar Braxton was sent to the hospital on Wednesday evening. No word on why but if you remember during her time on ABC show “Dancing With The Stars,” she had to withdraw after blood clots. She posted an Instragram during her stay in the hospital which you can see below.


Again, no word on why Tamar was sent to the hospital but keep the multi-talented singer in your prayers.

