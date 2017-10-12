BET To Air “The Comedy Get Down” Tonight With Encore Charlie Murphy Performance Tonight

The comedy get down Premieres on BET tonight 11:30p with All Star legendary cast: George Lopez, DL Hughley, the late great Charlie Murphy, Cedric The Entertainer, and Eddie Griffith.

The network describes the series as a satirical take on their actual lives.

“They’re hilarious, insane and unapologetic on stage, but the second they step off is when the real show begins. The storylines are based on actual events that have taken place not only on their wildly successful Comedy Get Down arena tour, but throughout the 25 plus years each has been a nationally headlining comedian.”

