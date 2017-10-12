21 Questions with GoldLink [VIDEO]

21 Questions with GoldLink [VIDEO]

Have you ever wondered what GoldLink‘s favorite TV show to binge watch? Or what’s on his bucket list? What about who his WCW is? We played 21 Questions with him to find out all these answers…and more! Watch the video above!

