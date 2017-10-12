TRIED IT: Get An ‘Air Brushed’ Makeup Effect With This Easy To Use Product

Hello Beautiful

After your primer, foundation is the base for your face, the wrong color or application can throw off your look. After discovering the right foundation colors for you, the next important thing is application. While we all have our favorite brushes or beauty blenders, I’m currently obsessed with Michael Todd Beauty Sonic Blend for a guaranteed flawless application.

Pink is always in style, especially on Wednesday! 🔽 Which @michaeltoddbeauty #sonicblend is your favorite color? Let us know below!!!! 🔽 📸@ficandogataa A post shared by MichaelToddBeauty (@michaeltoddbeauty) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

The Sonic Blend is available via HSN for $69.00 and boasts an “airbrushed” look. It’s a makeup brush with a rotating head that comes in three various speeds. It also charges via USB so you don’t have to worry about batteries. The instructions tell you to fully charge it first. I didn’t and a month later, it just got the red light indicating it needs a charge. I’ve used it for at least 10 makeup applications.

I got them tripping like I threw a foot in front of them. #Fashion #Style #NYC A post shared by Danielle 👑 (@theislandiva) on Oct 10, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

While it’s suggested specifically for foundation I use it both for foundation and my powder. I have had friends say they use it for their highlighter too. I use the highest speed for both applications because in my mind, it dispels the makeup particles more. I place the product directly on the brush and then turn it on. It actually feels a little like a massage on your face when you are applying. I love it! I find my makeup has gone on smoother and lasts longer. They say you also use less product with it. I think that I use the same amount as I use with makeup brushes, but less than I use with beauty blenders.

Have you tried this product? Tell me what you think in the comment section!

