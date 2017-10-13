Weekend Roundup: VSU, Folk Fest, & The Funny Bone



Get ready for another popping weekend in RVA! It’s Homecoming weekend at VSU and the Richmond Folk Festival promises the best in folk music and entertainment. See a full list of must-do events in the latest Weekend Roundup:

New In Theaters

Marshall

Happy Death Day

New At Redbox

Baby Driver

The Mummy

FRIDAY

Richmond Folk Festival

Friday, Oct. 13-Sunday, Oct. 15

Various Locations

Celebrate the roots, richness, and variety of American culture through music, dance traditional crafts, storytelling, and food. Click Here for more information.

VMFA Second Fridays: Wine Tasting

Second Friday of every month, 6 – 8 pm | Best Café

Taste different wines from around the world — reds, whites, sparkling, and more. Free, no registration required. Click Here for more information. https://vmfa.museum/calendar/#Mq6BwS9ahtjyoDG5.99

Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce, & Sommore at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center

October 13th

VSU Multi-Purpose Center

Get ready to get your laugh on with Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce, and Sommore! Click Here for more information.

Creepy Hollow Scream Park “More Monsters! More Frights! More Fun!”

October 6th – October 31st

Creepy Hollow Scream Park is Richmond’s Ultimate Halloween destination, with more monsters, more frights, and more fun! Click Here or call (804) 346-FEAR for more information!

John Witherspoon at The Richmond Funny Bone

October 13th – October 14th

Comedy veteran, John Witherspoon performs LIVE at The Richmond Funny Bone. Click Here for more information.

SATURDAY

VSU Homecoming Concert ft. 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Lil Bibby & More

October 14th, 8:00pm to 11:00pm

VSU Multi-Purpose Center

Celebrate VSU’s Homecoming with an amazing concert featuring 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Lil Bibby, and more.

https://www1.ticketmaster.com/vsu-homecoming-concert-petersburg-virginia-10-14-2017/event/0100532CBE153460?artistid=2181837&majorcatid=10001&minorcatid=3#efeat4211#efeat4212

Before You Say I Do at The Altria Theater

October 14th

Altria Theater

Don’t miss the stage play starring Demetria McKinney and Leon! Click Here for more information!

http://www.altriatheater.com/events/detail/before-you-say-i-do-richmond-2017-tickets

SUNDAY

Kickn’ Chicken Wing Fest

October 15th

Don’t miss Richmond’s BIGGEST tailgate party! Come ready to eat and drink while watching the Washington Redskins play the San Francisco 49ers on the big screen. Click Here for more information!

Virginia Repertory Theatre Presents Akeelah and the Bee

September 29, 2017 – November 5, 2017 (Recurring weekly on Sunday, Friday, Saturday)

Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn

Don’t miss the stage adaptation of the hit movie, Akeelah and the Bee. Click Here for more information.

