Weekend Roundup: VSU, Folk Fest, & The Funny Bone

Get ready for another popping weekend in RVA! It’s Homecoming weekend at VSU and the Richmond Folk Festival promises the best in folk music and entertainment. See a full list of must-do events in the latest Weekend Roundup:
FRIDAY
Richmond Folk Festival
Friday, Oct. 13-Sunday, Oct. 15
Various Locations
Celebrate the roots, richness, and variety of American culture through music, dance traditional crafts, storytelling, and food. Click Here for more information.
VMFA Second Fridays: Wine Tasting
Second Friday of every month, 6 – 8 pm | Best Café
Taste different wines from around the world — reds, whites, sparkling, and more. Free, no registration required. Click Here for more information. https://vmfa.museum/calendar/#Mq6BwS9ahtjyoDG5.99
Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce, & Sommore at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center
October 13th
VSU Multi-Purpose Center
Get ready to get your laugh on with Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce, and Sommore! Click Here for more information.
Creepy Hollow Scream Park “More Monsters! More Frights! More Fun!”
October 6th – October 31st
Creepy Hollow Scream Park is Richmond’s Ultimate Halloween destination, with more monsters, more frights, and more fun! Click Here or call (804) 346-FEAR for more information!
John Witherspoon at The Richmond Funny Bone
October 13th – October 14th
Comedy veteran, John Witherspoon performs LIVE at The Richmond Funny Bone. Click Here for more information.
SATURDAY
VSU Homecoming Concert ft. 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Lil Bibby & More
October 14th, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
VSU Multi-Purpose Center
Celebrate VSU’s Homecoming with an amazing concert featuring 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Lil Bibby, and more.
https://www1.ticketmaster.com/vsu-homecoming-concert-petersburg-virginia-10-14-2017/event/0100532CBE153460?artistid=2181837&majorcatid=10001&minorcatid=3#efeat4211#efeat4212
Before You Say I Do at The Altria Theater
October 14th
Altria Theater
Don’t miss the stage play starring Demetria McKinney and Leon! Click Here for more information!
http://www.altriatheater.com/events/detail/before-you-say-i-do-richmond-2017-tickets
SUNDAY
Kickn’ Chicken Wing Fest
October 15th
Don’t miss Richmond’s BIGGEST tailgate party! Come ready to eat and drink while watching the Washington Redskins play the San Francisco 49ers on the big screen. Click Here for more information!
Virginia Repertory Theatre Presents Akeelah and the Bee
September 29, 2017 – November 5, 2017 (Recurring weekly on Sunday, Friday, Saturday)
Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn
Don’t miss the stage adaptation of the hit movie, Akeelah and the Bee. Click Here for more information.
