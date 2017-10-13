NEWS ROUNDUP: Pokemon Go Used To Spark Racial Tension?; Disaster Aid Bill; Deadly California Wildfires

Team Cassius

BIG LIES

Arecent report published by CNN is exploring the possibility of Pokémon Go being used by a Russia-linked “Don’t Shoot Us” campaign to meddle in the 2016 election. The popular mobile game may have been used alongside Facebook and Twitter to pose as the Black Lives Matter movement and spark racial tension, according to the investigation.

The campaign “used these platforms to highlight incidents of alleged police brutality, with what may have been the dual goal of galvanizing African Americans to protest and encouraging other Americans to view black activism as a rising threat,” CNN reports. The Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts associated with the campaign have reportedly been suspended.

NEW @CNN: EXCLUSIVE: Russian-linked election meddling extended to Pokemon Go – via @donie and me – https://t.co/mhPYycG5M8 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 12, 2017

BIG NEWS

On Thursday, the House of Representatives approved a $36.5 billion disaster aid package for victims recovering in Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida and California. The bill passed 353-69, with all no votes reportedly coming in from Republicans, according to a tweet posted by NBC News.

“‎We think it’s critical that we pass this legislation this week to get the people of California the help they need, to support the victims, and also to help the communities still recovering and dealing with the problems with the hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said to reporters on Wednesday according to CNN. Congress passed $15 billion in emergency aid in September before Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and wildfires ripped through California.

The House is now voting to spend $36bn on disasters in Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida and wildfires in California. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 12, 2017

JUST IN: House passes $36.5B disaster aid package for hurricane and wildfire relief by vote of 353 to 69. All no votes were Republicans. pic.twitter.com/vcEDN9U6js — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 12, 2017

BIG FACTS

As California attempts to recover from the recent fatal wildfires, the death toll continues to rise. At least 31 dead after the disaster, with about 400 people who remained missing as of Thursday, NBC News reports.

Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano tells NBC News it may take a while to identify bodies, as most remains are “nothing more than ash and bones.” And Wind gusts that are expected to hit California on Friday could cause things “to continue to get worse before it gets better,” according to Kim Pimlott, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

LATEST: Death toll from wildfires ravaging Northern California up to 31 https://t.co/zGhOjOvixI pic.twitter.com/3gZ4n1F9ti — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 13, 2017

SOURCE: CNN, CNN, NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Obama Administration Orders Probe Into Russia Election Hack Charges

Nation’s Top Intelligence Officer Claims Russia Hacked U.S. Elections, Spread Propaganda