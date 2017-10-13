Baltimore Rated One Of The Best Cities For Trick or Treating

92Q

Baltimore was ranked the sixth best city for trick-or-treating, according to Zillow ranking the 20 best cities nationwide.

Cities were ranked based on median home value and the share of population below 10 years of age.

The top five Baltimore neighborhoods to trick-or-treat are Patterson Park, Patterson Place, Upper Fells Point, Highlandtown and Butcher’s Hill – all in the south/southeast area.

The best city for trick-or-treating was San Francisco.

Dre’s #breakfastbite.. Do you believe in dressing your kids up for Halloween and going trick or treating? IG or twitter @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore

Timeka Wright It’s ok as long as it’s nothing demonic… party’s or the mall are great ideas as well!!!

iamjackboi I believe that dressing up to go trick or treating is still fun I think I’m a dress up with my kids.. It all depends were you go Essex is the best or a mall.

everythang_4k I just wanna know how

sue.suee how tf did this happen

jdachef3 No

mywilmyway Yes, taking the kids to the church for All Saints night. Costume contest, game bus, rides and candy.

krissy2u Believe it or not there are some really good areas to take your children if u do celebrate it. My kids have a blast every year!