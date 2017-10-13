Eyes Playing Tricks: The Internet Debates The Color Of Another Clothing Item

Remember this…
https://twitter.com/crl3924/status/918868561657061377
We apologize now if we’re bringing up traumatic memories trying to decide whether the dress was white and gold, or black and blue.
But, now we have another mystery to solve. Everyone meet The Shoe.
Off the top, you might think you know what color it is, but if we learned anything form the dress, we know there’s room for doubt.
Is the shoe grey and teal, or pink and white? The Internet chimed in.
This is too stressful. Let us know what you think. We’ll be somewhere gathering our thoughts.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours