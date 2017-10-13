Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome (As Told By Gifs)

Global Grind
Leave a comment

friday the 13th on a calendar

Source: Mike Kemp / Getty


Happy Friday the 13th, everyone!

There are lots of reasons why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky in superstitious folklore, but let’s be real: Friday the 13th is a pretty awesome day.

There’s really nothing to be afraid of, and I’m here to take your reaction to Friday the 13th from…

 


 

To fierceness in the face of fear.


 

First of all, c’mon everyone. It’s Friday! The best day of the whole damn week.


 

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were born on Friday the 13th. Those girls are freakin’ set for life. Maybe it means good luck after all.


 

In fact, Italian culture considers 13 a lucky number.


 

 

Black cats are actually the cutest.


 

The day is nothing more than an excuse to watch the original Friday the 13th movie, which is pretty great. It’s just sooo ’80s.


 

Tonight you have something to toast to while you’re binge drinking.


 

So go ahead and enjoy your day. We’re carefree over here. 


via GIPHY

 

Halloween Costumes

Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

13 photos Launch gallery

Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

Continue reading Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos