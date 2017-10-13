Music
Will Smith Makes His Big Return To Music With New EDM Song “Get Lit”

It's a positive record with good vibes.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - October 2nd, 2017

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty


Will Smith is back with a new record!

Making his big return to the music industry, the legend and his partner-in-crime DJ Jazzy Jeff debuted a new EDM song “Get Lit”at the Livewire Festival in Blackpool over the summer. Today, he released the official version of the single.

“Get Lit” is the first we’ve heard from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor since 2005, when he released his Lost and Found album. Tell us what you think.

