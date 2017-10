RPMS Staff

A book called The Secret Life Of The Cheating Wife: Power, Pragmatism, And Pleasure In Women’s Infidelity say women who cheat now feel like they have more of a right to cheat after having to raise kids, take care of the house and work. Listen above to hear what the Russ Parr crew has to say.

